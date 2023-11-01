Asad Umar reveals getting invitation to join IPP

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Asad Umar has announced his decision to stand with PTI.On smog in Lahore, the former minister said that November has not come yet, and given the situation of the smog, high-quality octane should be used in Pakistan to create an eco-friendly environment.The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday discharged PTI leader Asad Umar...

Earlier, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday discharged PTI leader Asad Umar from five terrorism cases in relation to May 9 mayhem.Asad Umar had filed interim bails in three cases of Sarwar Road Police Station, one each in Race Course and Gulberg station.

Case No. 852/23 in Race Course, Case No. 1283/23 in Gulbarg, Case No. 97/23, 103/23, 108/23 were registered in Sarwar Road Police staion. A special court on Tuesday overseeing cases involving the Official Secrets Act extend the bail of PTI’s former secretary-general Asad Umar in the cipher case.

:

BOLNETWORK: Interim bail of Asad Umar, PTI chief’s sisters extended in May 9 casesThe Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail of PTI’s Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in May 9 attack cases until November 22s.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Lahore police summon Asad Umar in May 9 casesThe Lahore Police have summoned PTI leader Asad Umar to the DIG investigation headquarters on November 1 (Wednesday) to record his statement in five terror cases pertaining to the May 9 mayhem.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi's govt of iPhone hacking; Apple issues warningsAshwini Vaishnaw, India's Information Technology Minister, expressed concern over the lawmakers' statements and announced that the government had asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Is Gohar Rasheed getting married to long-time friend Kubra Khan?Talented and versatile Pakistani actor Gohar Rasheed has addressed the rumours that he is getting married to his long-time friend Kubra Khan.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

24NEWSHD: Tuba Anwar jumps in to join ‘just looking like a wow’ trendEmerging Pakistani actress Tuba Anwar has been seen hoping in the latest social media trend known as ‘Just looking like a wow’ alo...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: PTI workers re-arrested after release from Adiala JailWorkers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were re-arrested by the Punjab police, right after getting released from the Adiala Jail.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕