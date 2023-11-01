Asteroid dust caused 15-year winter that killed dinosaurs: study

The leading theory recently has been that sulphur from the asteroid's impact -- or soot from global wildfires it sparked -- blocked out the sky and plunged the world into a long, dark winter, killing all but the lucky few.
Fine silicate dust from pulverised rock would have stayed in the atmosphere for 15 years, dropping global temperatures by up to 15 degrees Celsius, researchers said in a study in the journal Nature Geoscience.
Their claim was initially met with some scepticism -- until a decade later when the massive crater of Chicxulub was found in what is now the Yucatan Peninsula on the Gulf of Mexico.But the idea that it was sulphur, rather than dust, that caused the impact winter has become "very popular" in recent years, Ozgur Karatekin, a researcher at the Royal Observatory of Belgium, told AFP.
For the study, the international team of researchers was able to measure dust particles thought to be from right after the asteroid struck.The particles were found at the Tanis fossil site in the US state of North Dakota.
The dust particles were around 0.8 to 8.0 micrometres -- just the right size to stick around in the atmosphere for up to 15 years, the researchers said. Out of all the material that was shot into the atmosphere by the asteroid, they estimated that it was 75 percent dust, 24 percent sulphur and one percent soot.
Sean Gulick, a geophysicist at the University of Texas at Austin and not involved in the research, told AFP that the study was another interesting effort to answer the "hot question" -- what drove the impact winter -- but did not provide the definitive answer.
