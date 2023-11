Asma Jahangir Group’s Shehzad Shaukat emerges victorious in SCBA elections

31/10/2023 11:10 PM SAMAATV 1 min.

Shehzad Shaukat, representing the Asma Jahangir Group, has emerged victorious in the annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), securing a total of 1,703 votes. Shaukat's victory is a testament to his widespread support among the legal community, with significant votes coming in from various regions across Pakistan.