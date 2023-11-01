Asim Jamil's death ignites discussion on mental health

Since it has been reported, celebrities have come out in solidarity to urge everyone to look after their mental health and to help those who are suffering around them.“For all those who say depression happens because you have strayed from your religion, please take the example of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son.

“Please, please be kind to everyone around you and refrain from judging people based on your myopic mentality.” “I hope those celebrities who unknowingly but hurtfully speak about how depression is being away from Allah realise that it is very much a medical issue.”

In a bid to make others understand that it is okay not to feel okay sometimes, individuals such as Mahira Khan and Saheefa Jabbar Khattak have spoken about their feelings on their platforms.

