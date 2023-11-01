Arisha Razi’s Niece’s Third Birthday Celebration

A well-known child star who has since gotten married and left the media business is Sara Razi, her older sister. To date, She has acted in numerous well-known plays, including Tere Ishq Ke Naam, Dikhawa, Chauraha, Chaand Ki Pariyaan, and Dil Pe Zakhm Khaye.

Arisha Razi recently went to her niece Mirha’s third birthday celebration; Mirha is the charming daughter of her older sister Sara Razi. Sara Razi shared lovely photos from her daughter’s birthday as well. Mirha, the young birthday girl, was on a stunning crimson dress. Sara and Arisha Razi also looked gorgeous in their lovely attire.

