Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Leads Box Office Before Christmas

Los Angeles, US (AP) - “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” led a crowd of new releases at the box office on the weekend before Christmas Monday. The DC and Warner Bros. superhero sequel starring Jason Momoa earned an estimated $28.1 million in its first three days of release in 3,706 locations in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. By Monday it is projected to have around $40 million in domestic ticket sales.

Despite many new offerings — including the family friendly animated film “Migration,” the R-rated romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” the wrestling tragedy “The Iron Claw” and a ghostly tearjerker in “All of Us Strangers” — this will go down as a quieter pre-holiday frame at the box office. Moviegoing audiences perhaps just had other priorities than going to the cinema. It is never great for Hollywood or theaters when Christmas Eve falls on a prime weekend day, but the last time Christmas was on a Monday, in 2017, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” dominated the four-day charts with $71.5 million from its second weeken





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Yes, Trump can win the 2024 election. Here are four reasons whyTrump leads his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination by nearly 50 percentage points

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Arsenal and Liverpool draw 1-1 in Premier League clashArsenal ensured they will spend Christmas Day on top of the Premier League as they held title rivals Liverpool to a pulsating 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Zimbabweans Rush to Get Passports Ahead of Price HikeAtop many Christmas wish lists in economically-troubled Zimbabwe is a travel document, and people are flooding the passport office this holiday season ahead of a price hike planned in the New Year.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Danielle's Last Dance: A Tragic Story of Love and LossEyal friends were ambushed by Hamas gunmen who showered it with bullets. Tragically, nearly 360 other Israelis who had attended the Negev desert festival near the Gaza border also lost their lives that day. enjoyed the last dance of her young life before tragedy struck. In the aftermath, she and her friends found themselves fleeing for safety, tragically never reaching home. In the final moments captured on a brief phone video, 24-year-old Danielle is seen in the back seat of a car with her friends, strands of her long curly hair escaping from her grey hoodie. The casual atmosphere is shattered by the underlying tension as they try to stay composed while being pursued. In the front seat is Danielle’s boyfriend, Noam Shai, behind the wheel. The fleeting smiles, overlapping voices, and glimpses of blue wristbands from the recently attended Supernova trance music festival provide a stark contrast to the imminent danger they face."Correct," replies a female passenger. A bearded young man sitting beside Danielle tries to provide reassurance. "We will be all right," he says

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki possibly postponed to avoid Prabhas' Salaar clashDunki's potential release delay to avoid a box office showdown with Prabhas' Salaar in December. Stay updated!

ذریعہ: SAMAATV - 🏆 22. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Taylor Swift tour film: $100m in advance ticket sales proves she’s still the queen!Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film has achieved remarkable success at the box office, even before its release in theaters

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »