Apple Unveils Affordable iPad Pencils with USB-C Support

Apple is releasing a new Apple Pencil for $79 in November.It does not support wireless charging or pressure sensitivity.is releasing an upgraded Apple Pencil for $79 in November, specifically designed to improve user convenience and compatibility with the latest USB-C iPads. This version includes a hidden USB-C charging port, simplifying the charging process and eliminating the requirement to connect it to the iPad’s charging port.

This budget-friendly Apple Pencil is crafted to work with all USB-C iPads, providing an economical option for users. Nonetheless, it does come with some compromises. Unlike the more expensive models, it doesn’t support wireless charging, a feature found in the $129 second-generation

. It also lacks the pressure sensitivity present in the older $99 Apple Pencil. As a result, it may be better suited for users focused on note-taking and general iPad use rather than digital artistry.is consistent with its broader strategy of embracing USB-C as a universal charging standard. This decision follows the recent unveiling of the iPhone 15 series, which also adopted USB-C charging, replacing the Lightning port.