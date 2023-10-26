Apple thinks Vision Pro headset could help treat your depression

(Web Desk) - Internally, Apple has reportedly discussed using its upcoming $3,499 AR/VR headset to diagnose and potentially treat mental health disorders.

While the company has showcased the Vision Pro’s capabilities in work, play and entertainment to the public, the iPhone maker is exploring using the mixed reality headset’s built-in cameras and sensors to identify mood disorders, people familiar with the matter told The Information.

In a report posted on Oct. 25, The Information said Apple has internally pitched using the Vision Pro to detect subtle facial cues from the user. This would include pupil dilation or eye movement, plus other factors that could help diagnose mental health conditions including anxiety, depression and PTSD. headtopics.com

The Vision Pro’s external cameras would first observe a user’s facial patterns, or how they express emotion. If the headset “sees” something out of the norm in the user’s facial expressions, say emotionlessness, it could pinpoint a possible mental health issue.

Apple “devoted extensive time” to the Vision Pro’s healthcare applications, according to The Information’s sources, who also said that some Apple employees expressed doubts about getting mental health features through legal and regulatory hoops, as well as how well the features would work. headtopics.com

The Vision Pro's mental health features wouldn't end at diagnosis; the headset might have the potential to address mental health issues by playing specific mood-improving images and sounds. Apple has also reportedly looked into the Vision Pro’s applicability in detecting physical health problems, too, from Parkinson’s to heart disease. While Parkinson’s detection may have been abandoned, the Vision Pro could use its eye-tracking cameras to look for early signs of heart failure.

