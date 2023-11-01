Apple Unveils 3nm Laptop Processors with Enhanced GPU

These chips are integrated into the recently revealed 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro laptops, with the basic variant also powering the 24″ iMac. More detailed information about these products is available in a separate article.
The key improvement in these chips lies in their GPU, which is tailored to boost the performance of professional applications and gaming. These chips notably introduce support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, marking a groundbreaking milestone for Apple’s silicon. Moreover,
takes the lead by being the first to utilize a 3nm manufacturing process for personal computer chips.The entry-level M3 chip features an eight-core CPU, with a division into two clusters: four cores focused on performance and the remaining four on efficiency. Its 10-core GPU employs a next-generation architecture, resulting in an impressive 65% increase in graphics performance compared to the M1. Unified storage support has been expanded to accommodate up to 24 GB.
This marks a significant performance improvement, notably when compared to the previous year, when the M2 Max was just 30% faster than its forerunner.The M3 chips are notable for their significant power efficiency, made possible by their adoption of the 3nm manufacturing process, akin to the A17 Pro platform found in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.
The M3 chip will be offered in the iMac, while the 14″ MacBook Pro will have options for both the M3 and M3 Pro chips, and these devices will be available starting on November 7. The M3 Max, on the other hand, will commence shipping with the 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro laptops later in November.
