Apple iPhone 15 Installments Plan with Zero Markup

In Pakistan, Apple fans eagerly purchase the latest iPhones, despite their high prices.Pakistani authorities have imposed high taxes on high-end devices, including iPhones.

enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals in Pakistan eagerly embrace the latest products, even though iPhones tend to be more expensive than many other smartphones. However, the price does not deter people from acquiring these new devices.In Pakistan, authorities have introduced stringent regulations aimed at generating revenue by imposing substantial taxes on high-end devices., and Apple iPhone 15 Pro through zero-interest installment plans.

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

Atif Aslam's gesture that wins showers of accoladeThe singer has just recently donated 15 million rupees for the people of Gaza مزید پڑھ ⮕

Japan weighs spending $33bn on measures to fight inflationPlan includes payouts to low-income households, one-off income and residential tax cuts مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza's southern city, kills 15Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza’s southern city, kills 15 مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation plan for undocumented immigrants to come into force on Nov 1: Balochistan ministerRepatriation plan for undocumented immigrants to come into force on Nov 1: Balochistan minister مزید پڑھ ⮕

ٹِک ٹاک کا ویڈیو کے دورانیے میں اضافے کا اعلانپلیٹ فارم کی جانب سے ویڈیو کے دورانیے کو 15 منٹ تک بڑھا دیا جائے گا مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel Hamas War Live udpatesU.S. F-15 jets attack two Iranian-linked targets in Syria مزید پڑھ ⮕