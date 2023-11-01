Anushka Sharma new video sparks second pregnancy rumours again

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Virat Kohli thanks Anushka Sharma for being ‘pillar of strength’Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has praised his wife Anushka Sharma for teaching him how to stand by the truth, no matter the situation.

SAMAATV: Is Gohar Rasheed getting married to long-time friend Kubra Khan?Talented and versatile Pakistani actor Gohar Rasheed has addressed the rumours that he is getting married to his long-time friend Kubra Khan.

SAMAATV: Did police raid LUMS University? Truth comes outA video circulating on social media claims to show a police raid at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) University, but Punjab Police have denied the allegations, calling the video 'fake'.

BOLNETWORK: Hamza Choudhury’s Post Sparks FA’s Caution for Clubs and PlayersThe Football Association (FA) has taken a stand against the use of a controversial phrase on social media by advising football clubs to prevent their players from using it.

BOLNETWORK: Petrol Price Decreased Again in Pakistan | Govt Big AnnouncementLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

SAMAATV: Second tranche: Pakistan, IMF to start negotiations from Nov 2Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to start the negotiations from tomorrow (November 2) in order to secure the next tranche of $710million.

