Anushka Sharma's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Virat Kohli

Indian cricketing sensation Virat Kohli's beloved wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma poured her heart out with a touching birthday wish on his 35th birthday. Anushka shared heartwarming pictures that capture the essence of Virat's remarkable journey, celebrating his sporting achievements and their enduring love. The post received an outpouring of affection and well-wishes from celebrities and fans.

:

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023: Ex-Pakistan Cricketers Laud Kohli’s MilestoneOn his 35th birthday, Indian batting legend Virat Kohli etched his name into the history books with a stunning century,

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

SAMAATV: Virat Kohli matches Tendulkar's century record with birthday tonVirat Kohli achieved his 49th one-day international century on his 35th birthday, drawing level with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record. However, despite the impressive milestone, Kohli remains cautious about drawing comparisons with his fellow cricket icon.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ »

SAMAATV: South Africa on backfoot as India dominate solidlyVirat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer powered India to formidable 326-5 against South Africa in the 37th match of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ »

SAMAATV: Jadeja shows no mercy to South African batters.Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer powered India to formidable 326-5 against South Africa in the 37th match of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ »

SAMAATV: 'King' Kohli, Unplayable Jadeja steer India to crushing victory over South AfricaVirat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer powered India to formidable 326-5 against South Africa in the 37th match of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ »

24NEWSHD: Kareena Kapoor labels SRK ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ on his 58th birthdayKareena Kapoor labels Shah Rukh Khan ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ on his 58th birthday

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ »