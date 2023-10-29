Anti-polio campaign postponed in Chaman due to sit-in

District Administration has decided to postpone seven-day special anti-polio campaign in Chaman district due to the sit-in on the Pak-Afghan border highway, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Chaman Raja Athar Abbas said that the decision was made due to sit-in, law and order situation and other problems in the area. It may be mentioned here that for the past nine days, thousands of political workers, traders and tribesmen have been protesting against the government’s decision to only allow travellers with a passport and visa to enter Afghanistan.

