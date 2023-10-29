Angelina Jolie calls for a ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflict

While addressing the war between Israel and Hamas, the Academy Award winner, 48, revealed 'like millions around the world' over the past few weeks, she has felt 'sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel' that caused 'the death of so many innocent civilians.'

In her latest post, shared with her more than 14.6 Instagram followers, the mother-of-six reveals she has been spending her time 'wondering how best to help', Daily Mail reported. 'I too am praying for the immediate, safe return of every hostage, and for the families who carry the unimaginable pain of a murder of a loved one. Above all, the children murdered, and the many children now orphaned,' the Eternals stars wrote.

She continued: 'What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border or seek refuge.' headtopics.com

'What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border or seek refuge,' Jolie added. 'Because of my work with refugees for 20 years, my focus is on the people displaced by violence in any context.

The performer referenced her work 'with refugees' for the past two decades and how she is currently focused on 'the people displaced by violence in any context.' 'Gaza has a population of over 2 million people (half of them children), who have lived under a severe blockade for nearly two decades, on top of decades of displacement and statelessness,' she pointed out. 'The few aid trucks that are entering are a fraction of what is needed (and was delivered daily before the present conflict), and the bombings are causing desperate new humanitarian needs daily. headtopics.com

