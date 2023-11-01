Alcaraz stunned by qualifier in Paris Masters defeat

Safiullin, ranked 45 in the world, cancelled out an early Alcaraz break in the first set and then never looked back as he ran on to claim the opener 6-3. Having only announced he would play in the tournament last Wednesday, Alcaraz looked far from his sharpest.

The 26-year-old held his nerve under pressure from the Wimbledon champion to serve out for the win, despite facing several deuce points in the final game.The German 10th seed Zverev also had his difficulties, having to come back from a set down to beat Hungarian Fucsovics 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 64 at Bercy Arena."He was playing incredibly well and tactically I think he was unbelievable.

Zverev is still seeking to secure his place among the top eight who will go on to the ATP Finals in Turin next month. The battling 37-year-old looked tired after losing the second set in a tie-break but rolled back the years with a break of serve right at the start of the third.

