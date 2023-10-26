Alarming levels of Lead and Cadmium found in chocolates raise health concerns

These findings have ignited concerns within the chocolate industry and among consumers, prompting calls for action.
Consumer Reports has specifically called upon Hershey, one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the United States, to take immediate steps in reducing the presence of lead and cadmium in its products.The study's results emphasize the serious health risks associated with long-term exposure to lead and cadmium, including potential nervous system issues, immune system suppression, and kidney damage.
This prompted Brian Ronholm, the food policy director at Consumer Reports, to urge Hershey, as a"leading and popular brand," to make its chocolate safer. A petition has been launched to press Hershey to reduce heavy metals in its chocolate products, supported by a significant number of concerned consumers.
As a response to these alarming findings, Hershey's Chief Financial Officer, Steve Voskuil, stated that the company is actively working to reduce lead and cadmium levels in its products. The company acknowledges that these metals can naturally occur in soil and find their way into chocolate products, but expresses a strong desire to eliminate them completely.
The National Confectioners Association, speaking on behalf of Hershey, has reassured consumers that"chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed as treats as they have been for centuries." Nevertheless, the study's findings have heightened concerns about the safety of chocolate products, especially for vulnerable populations, underscoring the need for greater transparency and industry-wide action to address these risks.