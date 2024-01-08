Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike on their car in Gaza Strip

Al Jazeera said on Sunday two of its Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip were killed in an Israeli strike on their car, in what the Qatar-based media network claimed was a "targeted killing". Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organisations, were killed while they were "on their way to carry out their duty" for the channel in the Gaza Strip, the network said.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza also confirmed the deaths and blamed an Israeli strike. Witnesses told AFP that two rockets were fired at the car – one hit the front of the vehicle and the other hit Hamza who was sitting next to the driver. "We later found the body parts (of those in the car). The ambulance then came and carried those who were in the car," a witness, who declined to give his name for security reasons, told AF





