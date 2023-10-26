Al Azizia And Avenfiled References: IHC Restores Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's Appeals Against His Sentences

A Division Bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on petitions seeking restoration of appeals in Islamabad.Azam Nazir Tarar, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer argued that the moment an accused appears in court, the warrants against him stand cancelled the very moment.

Amjad Parvez, Counsel For Nawaz Sharif, conveyed that the Court had scrutinised his client’s role in the appeals against the sentences of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (Retd) Safdar. Justice Farooq asked nab prosecutor general whether he sought a decision on Nawaz’s appeals based on merit. To this, the NAB Prosecutor said, Nawaz Sharif has surrendered and is currently at the disposal of the Court.The NAB Prosecutor responded that prior court orders related to Nawaz did not include any mention of arrest, stating, that the most the court can do is to obtain new surety bonds from the PML-N Leader.Kupwara Military Operation: Indian Troops Kill Two Youth In Fake Encounter In M ..

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

PTVNewsOfficial »

IHC to hear Nawaz’s plea for appeal revival in Al-Azizia, Avenfield ReferencesThe Islamabad High Court will today hear Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking revival of appeals against his conviction in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Nawaz Sharif's appeals against sentence in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references restoredNAB said it did not have any objection to appeals being restored مزید پڑھ ⮕

Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Al-Azizia, Avenfield References restoredThe Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored Nawaz Sharif's appeals in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Nawaz Sharif's bail in two cases extended till Oct 26He appeared in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references in court مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC to resume hearing Sharif's pleas for revival of appeals in Avenfield, Alazizia referencesPML-N leader’s appeals will be taken up by the court at 2:30 pm today مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC written order on extending Nawaz's protective bail till Oct 26Asks ex-PM's lawyers to satisfy court on maintainability of applications seeking restoration of appeals مزید پڑھ ⮕