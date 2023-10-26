Alphabet shares sink as Microsoft extends cloud lead with focus on OpenAI

(Reuters) - Alphabet shares slumped on Wednesday after its cloud unit's growth fell to near a three-year low, paling in comparison to Microsoft's relative success as the tech giants race to make money from generative artificial intelligence.
Microsoft currently trades at 28.5 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, compared with the Google parent's 24.93. The share losses suggest investors are concerned that Alphabet's focus on startups and slower roll-out of AI services was delaying the earnings boost from the new technology.
That timeline makes analysts wonder if it leaves a vacuum for Microsoft to grab more market share in the AI cloud with OpenAI's GPT-4 model already available for months. "Microsoft is using its incumbent software relationships, whereas Google is coming in as a little bit of a challenger here," said Krishna Chintalapalli, portfolio manager at Parnassus Investments, an investor in Alphabet and Microsoft. headtopics.com
CEO Satya Nadella said about 40% of the Fortune 500 companies were using the test version of its "Copilot" AI service powered by OpenAI's technology.