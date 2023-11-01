HEAD TOPICS

Alkhidmat Foundation plants 10,000 saplings in tribute to Gaza martyrs

Alkhidmat Foundation's mega plantation drive, with the participation of volunteers and international organizations, honors Gaza martyrs and aims to combat pollution through tree plantation

