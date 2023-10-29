Ali Zafar Criticized Malal Yousuf Zai For Support Afghans instead of Palestinians

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsSupreme Court In Action | BOL News Headlines at 4 PM | Faizabad Protest CaseIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Crossed Red Line | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Iran In ActionMuslims Worldwide Protest Against Israel | BOL News Headlines at 12 PM |...

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsSupreme Court In Action | BOL News Headlines at 4 PM | Faizabad Protest CaseIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Crossed Red Line | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Iran In ActionMuslims Worldwide Protest Against Israel | BOL News Headlines at 12 PM | Palestine UpdatesHamas Attack on Israel | BOL News Headlines at 10 AM | Israel Palestine ConflictHamas Leader Big Warning Issued | BOL News Bulletin At 12 PM | Israel In Big TroubleIHC Extends Nawaz Sharif Protective Bail | BOL News Bulletin At 12 PM | Al-Azizia References

Sadiq Sanjrani visits S.M Zafar’s residence to condole his deathISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visited the residence of Senator Ali Zafar to condole the demise of his father. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Which border crossings are open for Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan?Temporary camps will be set up in all major cities to accommodate illegal Afghans مزید پڑھ ⮕

Russia says Israel's Gaza bombardment is against international lawHealth authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday that 7,326 Palestinians had been killed مزید پڑھ ⮕

Morgan raises concerns about humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calls out Israel's actionsWhere are these Palestinians going to live when the war is over? مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan calls on international community to exert pressure on Israel for ceasefire“In this hour of darkness we must not lose sight of the plight of innocent Palestinians,” Jillani said. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan calls Israel’s brutal actions against Palestinians in besieged Gaza as ‘veritable genocide’Pakistan reiterated in UNGA its strong condemnation of the collective punishment of Gaza’s entire Palestinian population by Israel مزید پڑھ ⮕