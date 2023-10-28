Aliza Sehar reveals details of man who leaked her explicit video

(Web Desk) - After being embroiled in a leaked video scandal, Aliza Sehar revealed key details of the man responsible in a TikTok video.

In the video, Aliza reveals that the person behind the leaked video was originally from Okara. The perpetrator now lives in Qatar. Aliza stated that she found out about the video leak a few days earlier and went to the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime office to make a complaint.

Aliza stated she would expose everyone who was spreading false rumours of her death in a new video and warned them to stop their lies. A third added: "Whether he is shameless or not, you are shameless for revealing yourself on a video call."