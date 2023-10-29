Alizeh Shah’s K-Pop inspired look receives severe trolling

The rising starlet of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Alizeh Shah has a knack for adopting new and unusual looks that always grab netizen's attention.

This time the ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ actress decided to amuse her fans and followers on social media with her K-pop look. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared her latest K-pop look clicks to mesmerize her 4.3 million Instagram family but unfortunately failed to do so.

The photos have been circulating across social platforms and the lady is continuously receiving backlash from the public for her inappropriate fashion choice. In the aforementioned photos shared by the 'Tanaa Banaa' actress show her donning an oversized yellow shirt paired with subtle nude tights and bold bubblegum pink chunky boots. Here we have some of the user's reactions that emerged in the comments section of the post.

