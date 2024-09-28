Aishwarya Rai: Aaradhya Goes With Me Everywhere

Aishwarya explained why Aaradhya goes to events with her.Alongside her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan , Aishwarya Rai attended the International Indian Film Academy Awards Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi. In an interview with the media, Aishwarya gave an explanation for why Aaradhya frequently goes to events with her. When asked by a reporter, she replied, “She’s my daughter. She goes with me everywhere.

Aishwarya gave filmmaker Mani Ratnam the Best Director Award for Ponniyin Selvan II during the IIFA Utsavam. In a touching moment, Aishwarya was seen touching Mani Ratnam’s feet to seek his blessings, followed by a warm hug.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan IIFA Utsavam L'oreal Paris Cannes Film Festival

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Video showing Abhishek without wedding ring fuels gossipAishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan have been at centre of separation rumours

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Aishwarya Rai invites suspense while flaunting wedding ring amidst divorce rumorsBollywood star Aishwarya Rai has reignited the utter amount of suspense around the much-long mystery of her relationship with husb...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

What interesting thing does Alia learn from Aishwarya Rai?Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has listed three big names Shah Rukh Khan, veteran actor Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai as her influences in s...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Stunning Aishwarya and Alia Bhatt dazzling presence at Paris Fashion WeekBollywood’s stunning girls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ali Bhatt have successfully stolen all the spotlight due to their remarkable...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Fans upset by Aishwarya Rai's ‘cheap’ fashion choice at SIIMA awardsAfter missing the mark at glorious film festival, Cannes 2024, for unimpressive fashion options, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai has...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Musk says SpaceX to launch first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two yearsWill launch its first crewed flights to Mars in four years if landing goes well

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »