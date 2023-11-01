HEAD TOPICS

Air quality concerns prompt ban on fireworks in Mumbai and Delhi World Cup fixtures

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a ban on fireworks at Cricket World Cup matches in Mumbai and New Delhi due to hazardous pollution levels.

