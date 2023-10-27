After SA defeat: All possible scenarios Pakistan can qualify for semi-finals in World Cup 2023

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals in the World Cup 2023 after defeat from South Africa, there are multiple scenarios still in play.

South Africa's star all-rounder Keshav Maharaj emerged as the hero as he held his nerve to guide his team to a nail-biting one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 26th match of the ICC World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.Green Shirts are currently at 6th spot while top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals of World Cup 2023. Currently, the Green Shirts have 4 points with 3 matches left.Sri Lanka can earn a maximum of 12 points.

So, Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals if they win all their remaining matches, and if Australia loses all their remaining matches. It would also help if Sri Lanka loses at least one of their remaining matches but the Green Shirts need to win their games with good margins to improve net run-rate (NRR).Scenario 1: headtopics.com

South Africa lose all of their remaining matches, and Pakistan win their next three matches with a reasonable run rate. In this scenario, Pakistan would qualify for the semi-finals.Australia lose three or even two of their remaining four matches, and Pakistan win their next three matches. In this scenario, Pakistan would also qualify for the semi-finals.New Zealand or India lose all of their remaining matches, and Pakistan win their next three matches.

If Pakistan is able to win all of their remaining matches and Australia lose two or three of their remaining matches then Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023.

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

SAMAATV »

Pak vs SA: Pakistan chooses to bat first against South Africa after winning tossPak vs SA: Pakistan took initiative by winning toss and choosing to bat 1st in highly anticipated clash for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs South Africa Live scoreYou can check the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates for the 26th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa LiveIn the Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan started well but is now facing challenges. They've lost their last three matches مزید پڑھ ⮕

England shock to Maxwell blitz: Five from five at Cricket World CupWorld Cup 2023 has thrown up some shock results, huge totals and incredible performances. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shahid Afridi finds shortcomings in Babar Azam's captaincyHis reaction comes after Afghanistan beat Pakistan in World Cup match مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final hopes in jeopardy after South Africa lossIn a gripping turn of events at the ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan's campaign hangs by a thread, depending on a series of outcomes in matches involving other teams, particularly those of the formidable Australians. مزید پڑھ ⮕