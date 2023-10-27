After SA defeat: All possible scenarios Pakistan can qualify for semi-finals in World Cup 2023

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals in the World Cup 2023 after defeat from South Africa, there are multiple scenarios still in play.
South Africa's star all-rounder Keshav Maharaj emerged as the hero as he held his nerve to guide his team to a nail-biting one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 26th match of the ICC World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.Green Shirts are currently at 6th spot while top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals of World Cup 2023. Currently, the Green Shirts have 4 points with 3 matches left.Sri Lanka can earn a maximum of 12 points.
So, Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals if they win all their remaining matches, and if Australia loses all their remaining matches. It would also help if Sri Lanka loses at least one of their remaining matches but the Green Shirts need to win their games with good margins to improve net run-rate (NRR).Scenario 1: headtopics.com
South Africa lose all of their remaining matches, and Pakistan win their next three matches with a reasonable run rate. In this scenario, Pakistan would qualify for the semi-finals.Australia lose three or even two of their remaining four matches, and Pakistan win their next three matches. In this scenario, Pakistan would also qualify for the semi-finals.New Zealand or India lose all of their remaining matches, and Pakistan win their next three matches.
If Pakistan is able to win all of their remaining matches and Australia lose two or three of their remaining matches then Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023.