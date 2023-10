Afghan refugees Evocation From Pakistan | Caretaker PM Strict Action

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsPalestine March In Karachi | Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman Important Speech | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsNawaz Sharif Cases Update | BOL News Headlines At 10 AM | Avenfield ReferenceNawaz Sharif Case Hearing Today | BOL News Headlines At 8...

Illegally residing foreigners repatriation continues; 31,85 more refugees leave PakistanThe process of repatriation of Afghan citizens residing illegally in Pakistan continues, and so far, a total of 67,980 Afghan refugees مزید پڑھ ⮕

Bugti says illegal foreigners to be shifted to 'centers' after Nov 1 deadlineOutgoing Afghan refugees could carry maximum Rs50,000 cash with them مزید پڑھ ⮕

Return Of Afghan Citizens Continues: 67,980 Afghan Refugees Repatriated So FarThe return of afghan citizens continues as a total of 67,980 Afghan refugees have been repatriated so far. On October 24, 3185 afghans went to their country. Among 3185 Afghan citizens, 670 men, 593 women and 1922 children went to their country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PM Kakar vows to resist anti-vaxxers to achieve dream of polio-free PakistanPM Kakar vows to resist anti-vaxxers to achieve dream of polio-free Pakistan مزید پڑھ ⮕

PM Kakar, NA speaker congratulate Pakistan on successful launch of Ghauri Weapon SystemISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan on successful training launch of the Ghauri Weapon System. مزید پڑھ ⮕

SCO members can invest in Pakistan’s mining, energy, IT sectors: FM JilaniISLAMAAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) could invest in Pakistan’s mining, energy and IT sectors, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕