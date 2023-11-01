Adidas and Puma eye chances in soccer's fashion moment

But the trend extends to fashion-conscious fans of both sexes, Busby said. “Premiership clubs have a lot of wealthy supporters but very few of the items they sell appeal to them, whether men or women.”

In August, Crystal Palace hired Kenny Annan-Jonathan as creative director focused on apparel. He is expected to expand the range of clothing offered by the Premier League club.But with the German companies each spending two-thirds of their annual sponsorship outlay on soccer, according to a GlobalData report published this month, football’s fashionable turn could prove lucrative.

“We are experiencing hype around football jerseys and general designs influenced by football culture across streetwear and fashion,” said Puma’s global creative director Heiko Desens. The launch campaign featured Rihanna inside a giant de-constructed soccer ball. The shoes, priced at $170 for a silver colourway and $160 for a black and white model, sold out on Puma’s website on the day they were released.

“We want to cater to the needs of both the consumer who plays football actively and the consumer who is attracted by football culture,” Adidas said. Liverpool and Newcastle United are also seeking to hire creative directors, in a trend that could change the dynamic between the Premiership clubs and their sponsoring brands.

