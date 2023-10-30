8 Billion Budget Approved | PIA Big Strategy to Improve Business

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsIsrael Vs Palestine Conflict Issue | Hamas In Action | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsHamas And Hezbollah On Same Page | BOL News Headlines At 1 PM | Israel In TroubleIsrael Vs Palestine | BOL News Headlines At 11 AM | OIC And America...

Rs. 2076B Punjab Budget Approved: Cabinet Approves Budget For The Next Four MonthsPunjab Caretaker Government has approved a budget of rupees 2076 billion for the next 4 months. This was revealed by Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir in a Press Conference in Lahore. Punjab Caretaker Government approved 391 billion rupees for development expenditures and 10 billion for construction of roads. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA partially resumes flight operationsPakistan International Airlines (PIA) partially resumes flights, including 22 routes. Get the latest updates on PIA's flight operations and schedules. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Mohsin Naqvi Big Decision | Punjab Hospital Construction Budget FinalLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA, PSO reach agreement to resume flight operation at earliestThe Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have reached an agreement to cater the issue of halted flight operation. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA’s financial crisis persists as over 50 flights cancelledNational flag carrier has to bear Rs8.5b loss due to flights cancellation in 13 days مزید پڑھ ⮕

Efforts underway to bring investment under joint-ventures: PresidentKARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that efforts were being made to bring foreign investment under joint-ventures to improve the economy of the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕