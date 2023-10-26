75th martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Janjua Shaheed being observed today

Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed was a Pakistan Army non-commissioned officer of Azad Kashmir Regiment, who valiantly defended vital Pir Kaleva Ridge against repeated Indian attacks in 1948.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have paid glowing tribute to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, on his 75th martyrdom anniversary. The military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed’s immortal action was glowing precedent for those struggling to restore the sanctity of land that he laid his life for.

The ISPR said the martyrdom anniversary served as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

