5-Day Anti-Polio Drive: Anti-Polio Campaign Begins In Peshawar, Khyber & Hangu On Monday

Over one point two million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

About four thousand five hundred teams have been constituted to vaccinate the children from door to door.

Islamabad administration orders strict measures to control dengueISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a review meeting regarding the anti-dengue campaign and directed. مزید پڑھ ⮕

LHC to hear Parvez Elahi’s bail application on November 1The application against the decision to withdraw the bail of former Punja CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in anti-corruption case has been fixed. مزید پڑھ ⮕

LESCO Anti-Power Theft Operation: 213 Illegal Connections Disconnected, 26 Persons ArrestedAnti power theft operations continue in the Lahore electric supply company region. On the 51st day, LESCO along with law enforcement agencies found 213 connections being used for electricity theft and 26 suspects have been arrested. All 213 connections have been disconnected and 138 firs have been registered. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Caretaker PM arrives in Lahore on 2-day visit on MondayThe caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will preside over various meetings in Lahore on Monday and Tuesday, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan IED blast; terrorist killed in Khyber IBOISPR said that security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, one terrorist killed in KPRAWALPINDI: Two separate terrorist incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein two soldiers embraced martyrdom, while one terrorist was killed and two others were arrested. مزید پڑھ ⮕