25 artists join forces to create song for Palestine

This eight-and-a-half-minute composition is characterized as an anthem transcending boundaries, symbolizing resilience and resistance. The song serves as a moving tribute to the courage of the Palestinian people while also imploring Arab leaders to support them.The song features the following artists: Saif Safadi, Dana Salah, Ghalia Chaker, Afroto, Nordo, Saif Shroof, A5rass, Issam Alnajjar, Balti, Amir Eid, Weesam Qutub, Dina Wideidi, Saif Bataineh, Omar Rammal, AlYung & Randar, Vortex, Small X, ALA, Fuad Gritli, Donia Wael, Zeyne, Marwan Moussa, Marwan Pablo, and Dafencii.

Another particularly impactful line from the song emphasizes, “We do not just stand in solidarity with the cause; we are its custodians,” and is prominently featured in the music video alongside shots of the singers.

The music video skillfully interweaves real-life footage depicting Palestine under Israeli occupation and scenes of the artists within a dimly lit studio, all dressed in black. The song poignantly highlights the challenges faced by the Palestinian people, who often struggle to voice their grievances and lead normal lives.

Towards the conclusion of the music video, the artists pay tribute to journalists and photojournalists in Palestine and Gaza, recognizing their essential role in documenting the ongoing situation.

