2nd attack on Jabalia refugee camp: 195 killed, 120 missing in Jabalia strikes, civilians under attack

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says Israeli attacks on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp may be disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes. Turkish-Palestinian friendship hospital, Gaza’s only medical facility serving cancer patients, was forced to shut down after running out of fuel.
The Indonesian hospital has now been forced to run on its backup generator after the main generator stalled. Antonio Guterres’s Spokesman also says the United Nations Chief is appalled by the Israeli strikes on Jabalia, which was hit twice in two days.
World health organization welcomes the evacuation of at least 81 critically ill patients from Gaza to Egypt, as the Rafah crossing opens for the first time for civilian crossing since October 7; 335 holders of foreign passports were also reportedly allowed to cross.World Starts Showing Spine: Bolivia Cuts Israel Ties, Colombia, Chile Recall E ...
