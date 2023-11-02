2nd attack on Jabalia refugee camp: 195 killed, 120 missing in Jabalia strikes, civilians under attack

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says Israeli attacks on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp may be disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes. Turkish-Palestinian friendship hospital, Gaza’s only medical facility serving cancer patients, was forced to shut down after running out of fuel.

The Indonesian hospital has now been forced to run on its backup generator after the main generator stalled. Antonio Guterres’s Spokesman also says the United Nations Chief is appalled by the Israeli strikes on Jabalia, which was hit twice in two days.

World health organization welcomes the evacuation of at least 81 critically ill patients from Gaza to Egypt, as the Rafah crossing opens for the first time for civilian crossing since October 7; 335 holders of foreign passports were also reportedly allowed to cross.World Starts Showing Spine: Bolivia Cuts Israel Ties, Colombia, Chile Recall E ...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Attack on Jabalia refugee camp: Pakistan condemns Israel’s barbaric attack on refugee campPakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s barbaric attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries including of women and children. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the attack is latest in a series of war crimes being perpetrated against the people of Gaza.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel Hamas War Live udpatesAnger grows over Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s barbaric attack on Jabalya refugee campIslamabad: Pakistan has strongly condemned Isarel’s barbaric attack on the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Raid on Jabalia camp a stark reminder of Israeli war crimes in Gaza: PMPM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: PM Tweets: Kakar condemns rising Israeli aggression against PalestiniansPrime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza. In a tweet today, He said yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Search Underway for Missing Surfer in Australia Shark AttackLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕