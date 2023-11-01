16 new coronavirus cases reported in past week: officials

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity rate stood at 0.52 percent, while no patient was in critical condition.Meanwhile, an official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of COVID-19.

He said there was a surveillance system in place at all entry points of the country, including airports, where rapid tests and screening of passengers continued.

