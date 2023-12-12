100+ Countries Agree to Triple Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - More than 100 countries at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai have agreed to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 - one of the least controversial commitments floated at the conference. But they have given little detail on how they can make an industry running flat out go that much faster. "It is realistic, but there are elements that need to be solved; permitting, leases, grid connections," Anders Opedal, chief executive of Norway's Equinor (EQNR.

OL), a major renewable energy developer, told Reuters. Renewable energy is key to meeting the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming. And while renewables are already expanding fast, this latest goal would require solar and wind power deployments to speed up a lot. The tripling target would bring global renewable energy capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts (GW) in just six years - more than 20% higher than current projections from BloombergNEF of around 9,000 GW by that tim





Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the front-runner in Egypt’s upcoming presidential electionDespite being marked by a widespread crackdown on dissent and a weak economic and security record, the former army chief’s ten-year rule may be extended until 2030. It's an outcome that many believe is already written in stone.

Argentina elects right-wing libertarian Milei as presidentArgentina elected right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as its new president on Sunday, rolling the dice on an outsider with radical views to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession and rising poverty.

ہینری کسنجر کی مرگہینری کسنجر، جو امریکی وزیر خارجہ تھے اور جن کی بے پردہ امریکی طاقت کی تشہیر نے دوسری جنگ عظیم کے بعد کی دنیا کو شکل دی، ان کی مرگ 100 سال کی عمر میں ہوگئی۔

Indian Government Official Accused of Murder-for-Hire Plot Against US CitizenA murder-for-hire plot against a US citizen, allegedly directed by an Indian government official, has been revealed. Despite the potential impact on the US-India partnership, both countries seem willing to overlook the incident in their pursuit of countering China's influence. The plot involved an Indian official and an Indian national planning to assassinate a New York City resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India. The revelation came while President Joe Biden was hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

Egypt's climate champion suggests extending financing scheme to hard-to-abate sectorsA financing scheme that draws on funding from Western donors to help developing countries shift to cleaner power generation could be mirrored for heavy industries and other hard-to-abate sectors, Egypt's climate champion said.

World's Healthiest Coral Reefs Found off Texas CoastDivers descending into azure waters far off the Texas coast dip below a horizon dotted with oil and gas platforms into an otherworldly landscape of undersea mountains crusted with yellow, orange and pink coral as far as the eye can see. Some of the world’s healthiest coral reefs can be found in the Gulf of Mexico, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) off the Texas coast. Sheltered in a deep, cool habitat far from shore, the reefs in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary boast a stunning amount of coral coverage. But scientists say that like all reefs, they are fragile, and their location will only offer protection for so long in the face of a warming climate.

