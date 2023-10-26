- October 26, 2023: Ethereum, Bitcoin, and alts land in reds

On Thursday, the global cryptocurrency market's current capitalization stands at $1.26 trillion, reflecting a 1.25% increase over the past day.
In today's cryptocurrency market report, the latest price movements of some of the most prominent digital assets, focusing on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular tokens.Bitcoin has experienced a 1.57% price increase in the last 24 hours, with its current trading price standing at $34,705.01.
Over the past week, Bitcoin has shown substantial growth, up by 22.60%. The market capitalization for Bitcoin now rests at $677.08 billion. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is trading at $1,807.92, marking a 0.81% increase from yesterday.
Over the course of the past week, Ethereum has surged by 16.54%, leading to a market capitalization of $217.24 billion.Looking at some other popular cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin (BNB) is currently valued at $225.45, representing a 0.99% decrease in the last 24 hours but a notable 7.51% increase over the past week.
XRP is priced at $0.55 today, reflecting a slight 0.31% decline in the last 24 hours. However, compared to last week, it has surged by 14.96%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 and $0.077, respectively, showing increases of 2.95% and 7.56% in the last week.
In the altcoin space, Polka Dot has moved up by 19.8%, while Shiba Inu and Polygon have gained 19.1% and 26.8% of their value in the last seven days, respectively. Over the past 24 hours, the top gainers include Pepe, Gala, GMX, The Graph, and Quant. These tokens are trading at $0.0000011, $0.011, $45.18, $0.11, and $106.38, respectively, with impressive gains ranging from 8.55% to 28.32%.