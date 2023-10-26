- October 26, 2023: Ethereum, Bitcoin, and alts land in reds

On Thursday, the global cryptocurrency market's current capitalization stands at $1.26 trillion, reflecting a 1.25% increase over the past day.

In today's cryptocurrency market report, the latest price movements of some of the most prominent digital assets, focusing on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular tokens.Bitcoin has experienced a 1.57% price increase in the last 24 hours, with its current trading price standing at $34,705.01.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has shown substantial growth, up by 22.60%. The market capitalization for Bitcoin now rests at $677.08 billion. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is trading at $1,807.92, marking a 0.81% increase from yesterday. headtopics.com

Over the course of the past week, Ethereum has surged by 16.54%, leading to a market capitalization of $217.24 billion.Looking at some other popular cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin (BNB) is currently valued at $225.45, representing a 0.99% decrease in the last 24 hours but a notable 7.51% increase over the past week.

XRP is priced at $0.55 today, reflecting a slight 0.31% decline in the last 24 hours. However, compared to last week, it has surged by 14.96%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 and $0.077, respectively, showing increases of 2.95% and 7.56% in the last week.Other altcoins headtopics.com

In the altcoin space, Polka Dot has moved up by 19.8%, while Shiba Inu and Polygon have gained 19.1% and 26.8% of their value in the last seven days, respectively.Over the past 24 hours, the top gainers include Pepe, Gala, GMX, The Graph, and Quant. These tokens are trading at $0.0000011, $0.011, $45.18, $0.11, and $106.38, respectively, with impressive gains ranging from 8.55% to 28.32%.Stablecoins like Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD remain consistent. They are trading at $1 (up 0.

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

SAMAATV »

Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoin - 24 October, 2023Stay informed with the latest cryptocurrency prices. Get real-time rates for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other top digital assets. Stay ahead in the crypto market. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 26, 2023In Karachi, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar. مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Dirham rate in Pakistan today: 26 October 2023Stay updated with the AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest news on UAE Dirham rates and currency dynamics. مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Euro rate in Pakistan today – 26 October 2023EURO to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 294.1 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the EUR/PKR selling exchange rate. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Wordle Answer Today: Check #859 Hints and Clues for 26 October 2023Whether you’re starting your day with Wordle or using it to unwind after a busy one, we’ve got you covered with the Wordle solution مزید پڑھ ⮕

PM chairs review meeting regarding Anti-Power Theft Campaign 2023Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairs a review meeting regarding the Anti-Power Theft Campaign 2023, in Islamabad on October 25, 2023. مزید پڑھ ⮕