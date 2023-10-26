'You feel complete'' Deepika, Ranveer debut wedding video on Koffee with Karan

Bollywood’s superstar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally released a video of their wedding.

The couple chose to debut the video on the first episode of the latest season of popular chat show Koffee with Karan, which premiered at midnight on an OTT platform on October 26 with both Deepika and Ranveer gracing the show as its first guests.

The video moved show host, director/producer Karan Johar, to tears, who said he only had love for the couple. The video commences with Ranveer delivering an earnest speech during a pre-wedding ceremony, reflecting on the journey of his relationship with Deepika. He expresses amazement at the transformation from a few years ago when he couldn't have envisioned marrying her. The footage includes beautiful moments from their wedding at Lake Como, capturing Ranveer wiping Deepika's tears and licking it; and expressing his love for her just before the ceremony. headtopics.com

Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone says in the video, “He is very fond of her. He is exactly the opposite of our family. We are all quiet. But I think it is a good change.I think we are boring, all four of us. I think he will bring life.”

Emotional scenes unfold, with Ranveer shedding tears and his father kissing his cheeks. The footage includes joyful moments of Ranveer dancing by the lakeside during the mehndi function, Deepika getting ready with exquisite jewellery, and the couple exchanging vows at the mandap. Deepika says in the video, “I was attracted to the person, most of the world had not seen. There is a quiet side to him, there is a very intelligent side to him, there is a very sensitive side to him. headtopics.com

Imran Khan challenges indictment in cipher casePetition says trial court indicted Imran Khan in haste, wants to complete trial in a rush مزید پڑھ ⮕

Wife delivers barrage of punches to Shahveer on 2nd wedding anniversaryFamous social media influencer Shahveer Jafry and wife Ayesha Shahveer are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today: howeve... مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA in a quagmire with flight operations in complete disorderAnother 49 flights have been cancelled مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel ground forces raid Hamas sites in Gaza, withdrawVideo of overnight action issued by military showed vehicles proceeding through a sandy border zone مزید پڑھ ⮕

X rolls out early version of audio, video callingX's latest update with video and audio calling features as Elon Musk transforms the platform into a super-app. Learn more about it. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Hiba Qadir feels Kajol-like rushing to catch her train in ManchesterBeautiful Pakistani actress Hiba Qadir shared a cute video of herself on her Instagram handle in which she linked herself with fam... مزید پڑھ ⮕