RIYADH (AFP) – The shops have not yet opened, but the air-conditioned concourse of a Riyadh shopping mall is crowded anyway – a haven for walkers and joggers grateful for somewhere cool to exercise.

"It's too hot outside to exercise. The weather here is cold and does not cause thirst," Sultan says, noting that even in October, the end of the hot period in Saudi Arabia, daytime temperatures can still approach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).It is a scene replicated daily in malls across the Saudi capital, highlighting how a growing interest in physical fitness in the Gulf kingdom has collided with a dearth of suitable spaces for working out.

Roughly one in five Saudi adults is obese, according to an in-depth study published by the World Bank last year that described the issue as "alarming". But such events are fairly irregular, and new gyms sprouting up in Riyadh often charge steep fees – a turn-off for Saudis who spurn fancy machines and simply need space to stretch their legs. headtopics.com

The contained environment also guarantees people can exercise even in less-than-ideal weather, like spring sandstorms or winter rains, says Saudi nutritionist Laila al-Rifai, a member of Kalous's group.

