'Anxiety' racks Israeli hostage families as army assaults Gaza

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – The families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been racked with worry for their loved ones since the military stepped up ground assaults inside the Palestinian territory, a group lobbying for the families said on Saturday.

It said that the hostages being held by Hamas were being subjected to the same heavy bombardment as Palestinian residents and that their families were racked with "anxiety, frustration" that Israel's long-awaited ground invasion will put them in more danger.

In a protest outside Israel's defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, dozens gathered carrying pictures of the captives, chanting "return them now". "We are scared, we are worried, where are they? What's happening with them? Who is taking care of them? We heard yesterday about the tanks gong in and we are all concerned," she said. headtopics.com

Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip, which Palestinian militant group Hamas controls, since Hamas waged a deadly Oct. 7 assault that targeted army outposts and civilian communities in the area and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Israel's air strikes and artillery fire have demolished large swathes of Gaza and killed more than 7,000 people in the last three weeks, Palestinian health officials say, including some 3,000 children. headtopics.com

Investors on edge as Middle East conflict intensifiesOn Friday, Israeli air and ground forces stepped up operations in the Gaza Strip مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Gaza conflict: Saudi Arabia warns USSaudi officials have cautioned the United States (US) about the potential dire consequences of an Israeli ground incursion into the Gaza Strip. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Hamas official says ceasefire needed before hostages can be freedIsrael-Hamas Day 21: Israel’s half population oppose Gaza ground offensive مزید پڑھ ⮕

JI's Gaza march will proceed regardless of circumstances: SirajJI’s Gaza march will proceed regardless of circumstances: Siraj مزید پڑھ ⮕

Russia says Israel's Gaza bombardment is against international lawHealth authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday that 7,326 Palestinians had been killed مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to warIsrael knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to war مزید پڑھ ⮕