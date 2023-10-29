'Anxiety' racks Israeli hostage families as army assaults Gaza

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – The families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been racked with worry for their loved ones since the military stepped up ground assaults inside the Palestinian territory, a group lobbying for the families said on Saturday.
It said that the hostages being held by Hamas were being subjected to the same heavy bombardment as Palestinian residents and that their families were racked with "anxiety, frustration" that Israel's long-awaited ground invasion will put them in more danger.
In a protest outside Israel's defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, dozens gathered carrying pictures of the captives, chanting "return them now". "We are scared, we are worried, where are they? What's happening with them? Who is taking care of them? We heard yesterday about the tanks gong in and we are all concerned," she said. headtopics.com
Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip, which Palestinian militant group Hamas controls, since Hamas waged a deadly Oct. 7 assault that targeted army outposts and civilian communities in the area and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
Israel's air strikes and artillery fire have demolished large swathes of Gaza and killed more than 7,000 people in the last three weeks, Palestinian health officials say, including some 3,000 children. headtopics.com
