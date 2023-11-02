'7,380 illegal foreigners deported via Torkham border on first day'

An influx of immigrants mostly Afghans are coming from Islamabad and Punjab province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where three holding camps were set up for verification and documentation process before their deportation to home countries.

According to the Interior Ministry, more than four million Afghans have been living in Pakistan for the last four decades out of whom about 1.7 million are unregistered. He said Wednesday and Thursday were reserved for repatriation of the detained illegal foreigners coming from Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, Friday and Saturday for Punjab and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for KP.

NADRA officials at Landikotal are processing verification through 15 vans and more such vans are being arranged owing to a heavy influx of illegal immigrants in upcoming days. He said an additional three vans were arranged by NADRA for verification.

He said no foreigner would be allowed to enter Pakistan unless he showed a valid legal document including a visa and passport from November 1 and onward.

