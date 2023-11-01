$340 billion needed over seven years to address environmental challenges: Finmin

Dr Shamshad Akhtar emphasised the importance of securing international financing for Pakistani companies to support environmental protection. The National Adaptation Plan has been formulated, and ministries have been instructed to allocate funds for specific environmental projects, she said.Pakistan's reliance on costly international loans has delayed this plan, with 75% of revenue being spent on loan servicing and interest payments, she disclosed.

The caretaker finance minister expressed concerns about Pakistan's vulnerability to environmental issues, despite efforts. Collaborative initiatives with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank are being done to address environmental challenges in low-income countries.

DUNYANEWS: Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed hundredPakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

SAMAATV: Environmental emergency declared in Punjab as smog crisis intensifiesAs a measure to protect the health of students, masks have been made mandatory for all school-going children for a period of one month. The caretaker chief minister reiterated the importance of this decision, emphasizing that the well-being of students is paramount.

BOLNETWORK: Honda Extends Production Shutdown Due to Auto Industry ChallengesIn response to ongoing challenges in the auto industry, Honda has announced an extension of its production shutdown by one more week.

BOLNETWORK: PIA soon to receive Rs550 million to address fuel crisisPakistan International Airlines will be soon receiving a payment of Rupees 550 million to address the issue of fuel crisis at the earliest.

BOLNETWORK: China’s new economic tsar faces challenges offers his predecessorLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

BOLNETWORK: PRE-COP 28: Minister calls for collective action to pressing climate change challengesCaretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik has stressed the need for collective efforts to address the challenges of climate change, water security, and food security in Pakistan.

