米国، خودکار و متصل خودروهای چینی را در ایالات متحده ممنوع اعلام می کند

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Commerce Department is expected on Monday to propose prohibiting Chinese software and hardware in connected and autonomous vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, two sources told Reuters.

The move is a significant escalation in the United States' ongoing restrictions on Chinese vehicles, software and components. Last week, the Biden administration locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles as well as new hikes on EV batteries and key minerals.

President Joe Biden in February ordered an investigation into whether Chinese vehicle imports pose national security risks over connected-car technology - and if that software and hardware should be banned in all vehicles on U.S. roads. Such vehicles have onboard network hardware that allows internet access, allowing them to share data with devices both inside and outside the vehicle.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers in November raised alarm about Chinese auto and tech companies collecting and handling sensitive data while testing autonomous vehicles in the United States.A trade group representing major automakers including General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, Hyundai and others had warned that changing hardware and software would take time.

آمریکا، چین، خودرو، امنیت ملی، نرم افزار، سخت افزا

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

میتھین گیس خارج کرنے والے 1 لاکھ کنوؤں کو بند کرنے کا منصوبہایڈنبرا کی Heriot-Watt یونیورسٹی سے متصل ٹیکنالوجی کمپنی، ’راکٹ‘ نے اس منصوبے کا اعلان کیا

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

چین کی بلوچستان میں دہشتگردی کی مذمت، پاکستان سے سکیورٹی تعاون بڑھانے کا اعلانچین پاکستان کے ساتھ انسداد دہشت گردی اور سکیورٹی تعاون کو مزید بڑھانے اور خطے میں امن و سلامتی کے مشترکہ تحفظ کے لیے تیار ہے: ترجمان چینی وزارت خارجہ

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کا سربراہی اجلاس پاکستان میں ہوگا، چینی وزیراعظم شرکت کریں گےچینی وزیر اعظم شرکت کیلیے 14 اکتوبر کو اجلاس میں شرکت کیلیے پاکستان آئیں گے

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

انسٹا گرام اسٹوریز کے لیے خودکار ڈیلیٹ ہونے والے کمنٹس کا فیچر متعارفانسٹا گرام اسٹوریز کی طرح ان کمنٹس کی زندگی بھی 24 گھنٹے کی ہوگی۔

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

پرُ آشوب بلوچستانپاکستان اقتدار و اختیار کے مرکز و محور فریم سے نکلے،ریاستی کرتا دھرتاؤں کیلئے...

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

شہد کے ساتھ کون سی چیزیں نہیں کھانی چاہیے؟شہد وٹامن بی، کیلشیم، میگنیشیم اور پوٹاشیم کے ساتھ چینی (فرکٹوز اور گلوکوز) کا بھرپور ذریعہ ہے جب کہ اس میں اینٹی آکسیڈینٹ بھی بھاری مقدار میں پایا جاتا ہے

ذریعہ: geonews_urdu - 🏆 15. / 53 مزید پڑھ »