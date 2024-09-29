ہبہ بخاری اور اریز احمد نے خوشی کی خبر شیئر کی

Celebrated Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari and her husband Arez Ahmed finally announced their pregnancy on social media and left everyone overjoyed.

As we all know they are currently in London for the Hum Awards and a video of them went viral on the internet showing Hiba's baby bump. So, the couple decided to break the news for the happiness of their fans. They shared a video on their YouTube channel and made Hiba’s pregnancy news official. The couple shared their original plans for a pregnancy which was an Instagram shoot but ended up being cancelled, sharing how they had a fun YouTube video in mind to make the announcement.Further, Hiba said she -planned to reveal her pregnancy after completing her ongoing projects because she was very busy doing that and she has always done her tasks very passionately and calmly.

She said that she and Arez decided to reveal this news with an exciting YouTube video or a pregnancy shoot but things did not go always as you planned so we are okay with it that you people got to know and there are always Allah's blessings in everything.Mommy-to-be Hiba made an appearance at Hum Style Awards flaunting her baby bump while she was donning a green shimmery maxi and looked stunning.

