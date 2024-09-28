ہبہ بخاری اور اریز احمد لندن میں نظر آئے

Celebrated Pakistani showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and her husband Arez Ahmed were spotted in London in the latest viral video.She was wearing a black shirt paired with a leather jacket and when she got to know that she was being captured by the camera she laughed and then quickly tried to hide her belly with her both arms.The cameraman again asked, 'Why are you hiding', she replied, 'No I'm not hiding' and she changed the topic saying 'Bohat bhook lag rahi hai'.

Earlier, the popular TV host Nadia Khan is under fire after inadvertently disclosing Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari’s pregnancy news. During the episode of ‘Kya Drama Hai’, the TV host revealed in a candid session, reviewing Hiba Bukhari’s drama serial ‘Jaan Nisar’ that the leading actress of ‘Jaan Nisar’ is expecting her first child. She also congratulated Hiba Bukhari and her better half, Arez Ahmed, who according to her, are soon going to become parents.Nadia Khan further disclosed that Hiba Bukhari completed all the shooting for ‘Jaan Nisar’ and ‘Radd’ during her pregnancy.

This revelation has drawn criticism from the public for compromising Bukhari’s privacy. Most social media users criticized that Nadia Khan should be cautious about sharing personal details about others and should also refrain from assuming things through physical appearance, such as mentioning face swelling or chubbiness. Fans also said that only Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have the right to disclose their private information, and no one else should do so on their behalf.

It is important to note that Nadia Khan lately, asked the same question from Hiba Bukhari regarding her pregnancy in private Ramzan transmission.The couple then posted a video on their YouTube channel and shared how people use clickbaits and spread fake news about people.https://www.youtube.

