چین بحر جنوبی میں بحری اور فضائی مہم چلا رہا ہے

BEIJING - Chinese air and naval forces are conducting manoeuvres in a disputed area of the South China Sea, the military said on Saturday, hours after the country's top diplomat discussed ways of reducing regional tension with his U.S. counterpart.The news comes after Australia and the Philippines said their militaries would hold a joint maritime activity with Japan, New Zealand and the United States in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.
Australia has "consistently pressed China on peace and stability in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait", Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. The joint exercise comes after a series of air and sea encounters between the Philippines and China, which have sparred over disputed areas of the South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal, one of Asia's most contested features, which has been occupied by China's coast guard for more than a decade.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including the atoll, coveted for its bountiful fish stocks and stunning turquoise lagoon, despite overlapping claims in the busy waterway by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The announcement of the manoeuvres comes after Foreign Minister Wang Yi met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York for talks that covered ways to avoid conflict in the South China Sea.
Blinken said he raised China's "dangerous and destabilising actions" in the South China Sea and discussed improving communication between the two nations' militaries.
