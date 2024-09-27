پاکستان نے نائبی صدر کے خطاب پر احتجاج میں اسمبلی سے باہر نکال دیا

UNITED NATIONS - The Pakistan delegation to the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, walked out on Friday as Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage to address the 193-member Assembly.

The Pakistani delegation included Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Science and Technology Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram, and Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh. Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 41,534 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 96,092 since October 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said in a statement.The Netanyahu-led government has further expanded the war by launching strikes in Lebanon which Israel claims that such attacks were aimed at Hezbollah fighters.

The prime minister called for a durable peace for Palestine through a two-state solution and demanded that Palestine be “immediately” admitted as a full UN member.

Pakistan United Nations Israel Protest Gaza

