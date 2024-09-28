نواز شریف اور مریم نواز نے جاپانی سفیر سے ملاقات کی

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with Japanese Ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada to discuss matters of mutual interest, enhancing bilateral relations, and increasing cooperation in various sectors.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif emphasised the commitment to further expand the excellent relations between Pakistan and Japan, highlighting Japan's remarkable dedication on the global stage. Maryam Nawaz expressed that Nawaz Sharif was interested in increasing the bilateral trade volume between the two countries. She commended Japan's cooperation with the Punjab government in improving education, health, and urban facilities.

She further mentioned the significant investment potential in Punjab across various sectors, stating that the province offered a conducive environment and incentives for investment.PM meets Nepalese counterpart; expresses desire for enhanced bilateral cooperationUS diplomacy in Mideast falters as clock ticks down for Biden

نواز شریف مریم نواز جاپان سفیر تعلقات تعاون تجارت

