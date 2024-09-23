عمران اشرف نے بیٹے روہام کے ساتھ دلنشین ویڈیو شیئر کی

Talented Pakistani actor and host Imran Ashraf Awan took to his Instagram handle and shared a very cute video with his son Roham Imran .
In the shared video, Ashraf hugged his son tightly, and sharing the video she expressed Roham’s love for him in the caption.A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood It should be remembered that Imran was busy shooting an international film ‘Enna nu rehna sehna nai aunda’ with Indian singer and film star Jasdeep Singh Gill aka Jassie Gill in the UK.It is to be noted that Imran got married to Kiran Ashfaq in 2018 and they both had a son Roham Imran.
Imran and Kiran announced their divorce on their social media handle in 2022. They were married for four years. Ashraf has been noted for his acting in television serials such as 'Dil Lagi', Alif Allah Aur Insan', 'Raqs-e-Bismil' and others.‘Industry did not serve me movies on silver platter, I won them with hard work’: Alia rules for words‘No trouble in my paradise:’ insures Arti Singh after divorce rumors with husband
