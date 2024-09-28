شہباز شریف نے 5 روزہ نیویارک دورے کے بعد واپس پاکستان جا پہنچا

NEW YORK - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left New York Friday afternoon after a 5-day visit during which he went through a hectic schedule topped by his address to the UN General Assembly.

He was seen off at the airport by Pakistan UN Ambassador Munir Akram, Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Consul General in New York Aamir Atozai and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Usman Jadoon. In his wide-ranging, 21-minute speech, the prime minister covered all the key issues on the agenda of the Assembly’s 79th session, with a passionate call for addressing long-standing issues, including the question of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

He also attended several summits on the sidelines of the session, including the high-level meeting on existential threats posed by sea-level rise and the UN Security Council’s open debate on leadership for peace. His bilateral meetings with world leaders included UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and President of the UNGA, Philemon Yang, leaders of delegations of UK, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives as wells as the heads of World Bank and International Monetary Fund . He also addressed meetings with US businessmen and investors.

شہباز شریف، اقوام متحدہ، نیویارک، پاکستان، فلسطین،

