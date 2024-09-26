شاہ رخ خان نے ابی ڈھبی میں IIFA کے لیے روانگی کی

MUMBAI - Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, was spotted at Mumbai airport early Thursday morning, heading to Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy event.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, he kept his look stylish yet simple, pairing black pants, a t-shirt, and a cap. Fans were quick to share videos and pictures of the star on social media, capturing his cool airport look. In one clip, Shah Rukh is seen stepping out of his car, surrounded by bodyguards. Excited fans began shouting his name, with one girl rushing past security and causing him to briefly lose his balance.

The female fan can be seen shouting and screaming, “Shah Rukh, Khuda ka waasta ruk jao Shah Rukh.” She even let out a scary screech as she could not meet her idol.SRK is attending IIFA, which will be held from September 27 to 29 in Abu Dhabi. The event starts with IIFA Utsavam, celebrating South Indian cinema, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

شاہ رخ خان IIFA ابی ڈھبی बॉلیوڈ

